The Boston Red Sox already had to ask a lot of their starting rotation entering the 2024 season.

The lone impact offseason signing in Lucas Giolito did not make it to the Opening Day roster after season-ending surgery during spring training. Returners in Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck had no choice but to defy their pasts, go deeper into games and lead by example for the Red Sox.

That challenge only got harder with Bello, Pivetta and Whitlock all landing on the injured list. Could the Red Sox possibly withstand any consistent, passable production.

They’ve done that and so much more in that stretch.

In the season’s first month, the Red Sox own MLB’s best team ERA while the rotation has flirted with an ERA around 2.00. Crawford and Houck are pitching like All-Stars and the team already has more shutouts (6) than Boston had all of last season.

One MLB insider spent most of the offseason in shock of the Red Sox not making more moves. He stepped up to commend the staff’s efforts to start the season.

“It’s amazing what they’re doing,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared on “Fair Territory” on Thursday.

Craig Breslow and Andrew Bailey continue to make magic on the mound through improved pitching philosophies, still doing so with a less-than-healthy cast of arms.

“They’re throwing fewer fastballs than any team in the majors,” Rosenthal added. “They are not getting pounded in the zone by opponents the way they were last year. Last year, they got hit really hard in the zone. Alex Cora has made note of this. It’s been a complete turnaround.”

The Red Sox look to stay on schedule from an outstanding beginning to the season as the second full month commences.