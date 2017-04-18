While You Were Sleeping: Four Stanley Cup Playoff Games End In Overtime

Share this:

Tweet







While you were sleeping, every game in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday night was decided in overtime.

The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs each took 2-1 series leads in the Eastern Conference with victories over the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, respectively. Then, the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks rallied from deficits and won in overtime to take 3-0 leads in their respective series.

What else did you miss? NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the night that was in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images