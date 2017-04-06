Why Does Cubs Star Kris Bryant Make David Ross Sick To His Stomach?

Share this:

Chicago Cubs third basemen Kris Bryant is one of the bright young stars in Major League Baseball, and in a game that is looking for someone to be the “Face of Baseball,” Bryant might just be the guy.

And that makes ex-teammate David Ross sick.

ESPN’s Jayson Stark spoke to Ross about Bryant becoming the next “Face of Baseball,” and the former Cubs catcher doesn’t think there’s any doubt that Bryant will own the sport.

“I feel like he is going to be the Face of Baseball,” Ross said, per Stark, “because he already is that perfect. He’s the guy that makes you sick to your stomach. You know sometimes when you’re on a plane during the season, you like to complain, right? Or you’re like, ‘I can’t believe we’re waiting through this rain delay.’ And Kris chimes in like, ‘I’m just happy I get to play baseball for a living.’ And you’re like, ‘Shut up, dude. You make me sick.’

“He’s just this golden child when it comes to his mindset. He just wants (to) go out and be the best baseball player. He loves baseball, and he wants to be great because he expects that out of himself. He’s been the greatest player on every stage he’s ever stepped on. High school player of the year. College player of the year. Minor league player of the year. MVP of the league. Rookie of the year. He makes me sick to my stomach. Give me a break.”

Bryant definitely has competition to be the “Face of Baseball,” however, as the game is stacked with young stars, including Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts.

But, as Ross said, Bryant has owned every stage he’s stepped onto, and the bright lights of the major leagues haven’t fazed him.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sport Images