Yankees Prospect Reportedly Asks Team If He Can Wear Mickey Mantle’s No. 7

Clint Frazier is one of the top prospects in the New York Yankees farm system, but the outfielder might have gotten just a tiny bit ahead of himself.

Speaking on WFAN on Wednesday, Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman reported that Frazier asked the Yankees “if they ever un-retire numbers.” Frazier apparently fancied the No. 7, which has unavailable to players in the pinstripes since 1969.

In case you’re not familiar with Yankees history, No. 7 was worn by a Baseball Hall of Famer you might have heard of, New York legend Mickey Mantle.

No. 7 is one of sixteen numbers retired by the Yankees, with the seventeenth coming on May 14 when the Bronx Bombers retire No. 2 in honor of Derek Jeter.

Though this could be pegged as Frazier “not knowing any better,” you have to think he’d have better instincts than to ask to wear the number of one of the greatest players in Yankees history.

We can only imagine the look on New York owner Hal Steinbrenner’s face when he caught wind of Frazier’s inquiry.

