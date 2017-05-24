24 Hours Of Le Mans Partners With ‘Forza,’ Introduces New Esports Class

Share this:

The line between sim racing and real-life motorsport continues to get blurred.

Turn 10 Studios announced Friday that it’s partnered with 24 Hours of Le Mans organizer Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), to introduce a new class for this year’s race. Dubbed the Official Endurance Esports Category, the sim racing will be contested by the finalists of the Forza Racing Championship.

Season 3: The Porsche Cup runs through May 28, and the finalists will head to France to compete in the finals during the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 16 and 17. The winner of what reportedly is the largest esports event ever hosted at Le Mans will even get to stand atop the actual podium at the Circuit de la Sarthe to accept their trophy.

Not only do the finalists get to stand on one of the most historic podiums in all of motorsport, they also will win a share of a $100,000 cash prize pot. The winner will receive $20,000, the runner-up will get $15,000 and the third-place finisher will get $10,000.

