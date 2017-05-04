Adam Jones Joins Kevin Gausman, Gets Ejected From Orioles Vs. Red Sox Game

Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook has ejected another Baltimore Oriole.
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was ejected from Wednesday night’s game at Fenway Park after saying something NSFW following a strikeout in the top of the fifth inning. He clearly was upset with some of the balls and strikes calls from Holbrook.
Orioles right-handed starter Kevin Gausman also was ejected after he hit Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a slider that clocked in at 76.6 mph. His ejection came despite no pregame warnings following a talk between Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and the two teams earlier Wednesday.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP