Boston Red Sox

Adam Jones Joins Kevin Gausman, Gets Ejected From Orioles Vs. Red Sox Game

by on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 9:16PM
Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook has ejected another Baltimore Oriole.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was ejected from Wednesday night’s game at Fenway Park after saying something NSFW following a strikeout in the top of the fifth inning. He clearly was upset with some of the balls and strikes calls from Holbrook.

Orioles right-handed starter Kevin Gausman also was ejected after he hit Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a slider that clocked in at 76.6 mph. His ejection came despite no pregame warnings following a talk between Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and the two teams earlier Wednesday.

