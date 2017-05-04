Orioles Irate After Kevin Gausman Ejected For Hitting Xander Bogaerts

Share this:

Tweet







The ongoing dispute between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles took another turn Wednesday night, although this time the umpires were at the center of the story.

The teams weren’t assessed warnings before Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park, one day after Chris Sale threw behind Manny Machado, who had some choice words for Boston as a result. But Orioles right-handed starter Kevin Gausman still was ejected by home plate umpire Sam Holbrook in the bottom of the second inning for hitting Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a 76.6 mph curveball.

This curveball got Kevin Gausman ejected in the second inning. pic.twitter.com/JcYeFzkV2Y — Julian Benbow (@julianbenbow) May 3, 2017

The two teams have been going back-and-forth since April 21, which was the night when Orioles third baseman Manny Machado injured Red sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia on a hard slide. Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes then was suspended after he threw a pitch near Machado’s head later in the series.

And now this.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images