Adam Silver Believes LaVar Ball Will ‘Settle Down’ After Lonzo Ball Is Drafted

Adam Silver isn’t afraid of LaVar Ball trying to run the show.

The NBA commissioner appeared on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” on Wednesday and was asked about his thoughts on the father of Lonzo Ball, who’s expected to be selected within the top three of this year’s draft. And despite the fact Ball reportedly once told his three sons’ high school team, “I run Chino Hills! I run UCLA, about to run the NBA!” Silver doesn’t seem to believe NBA teams will pay LaVar Ball much mind once his son actually is drafted.

“I think here, if I were an NBA team looking at Lonzo Ball, I’m not sure how much consideration I would give to his father,” Silver told hosts Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg. “I think ultimately the issue is, how much game does Lonzo have, how great a player can he be.

“I think his dad will invariably settle down once his son is drafted and a team has the appropriate discussions with him. So I’m not concerned about that.”

While Ball allegedly was able to strongarm his way into getting Chino Hills High School boys’ basketball coach Stephan Gilling fired, he’s not going to have anywhere close to that pull in the NBA. It remains do be seen whether Ball will change any teams’ minds about drafting Lonzo, but Silver probably is right in believing Ball will have a harder time challenging NBA general managers and coaches compared to high school athletic directors.

