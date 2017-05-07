Arsenal Vs. Man United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Arsenal can go a long way toward entering the Premier League’s top four with a win Sunday.

The Gunners, who sit sixth in the EPL standings with 60 points, will host Manchester United, which sits one spot ahead of Arsenal with 69 points.

The Red Devils have dominated this matchup of late, posting a win or draw in all but one of the clubs’ last 11 meetings. But Arsenal took the most recent contest last season with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United online.

When: Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images