Boxing Odds: Canelo Alvarez Huge Favorite In Bout With Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The first weekend in May often hosts the marquee boxing event of the year, and this year that will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night when Canelo Alvarez faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The 164.5-pound catchweight bout should be an action-packed affair with Alvarez landing as a sizeable -650 favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Alvarez enters his third straight Cinco de Mayo card with a record of 48-1-1 with 34 KOs, including wins in his last six bouts since his lone loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

Chavez Jr., on the other hand, comes in at 50-2-1 with 32 KOs, but has spent the last five years of his boxing career dealing with drug suspensions and multiple fights where he missed weight.

There is no love lost between the two star fighters and Alvarez has the ability to level opponents with his strong left hand, which is why he comes in at -105 to win by KO, TKO or DQ. As the underdog, Chavez Jr. is +1100 to win by any of those three methods, and +700 to win by decision. The odds of a draw are a longshot at +2200.

The fight is expected to be a lengthy one, as the odds of the fight going over nine rounds is -220, while the under comes in at +155.

This much-anticipated bout should deliver high-quality television, and the winner could find himself in the ring opposite Gennady Golovkin next.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images