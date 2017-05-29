Bryce Harper Tells Little Leaguers To Ignore Participation Trophies

Share this:

Tweet







Bryce Harper didn’t become the 2015 National League MVP by settling for anything less than first place, and he’s passing that lesson on to the next generation.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder spoke to a group of Little Leaguers at an event Saturday, and he had a message that at least a few professional athletes can get behind — no participation trophies.

“As much as they might tell you, ‘Oh, it’s okay you guys lost,’ but no, Johnny, no. No participation trophies, okay. First place only,” Harper said.

The kids certainly seemed to appreciate the message as they started clapping.

Harper is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, so perhaps he’s onto something.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images