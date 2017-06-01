Carrie Underwood Rips ‘Insanely Awful’ Penguins-Predators Officiating

Carrie Underwood is a huge Nashville Predators fan, and it doesn’t seem like she approves of how the Western Conference champions are being treated by the referees in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The country music star took her frustration to Twitter on Wednesday night.
She also was surprised the Predators didn’t get a power play on a particularly close call in the second period.
Underwood has been one of the NHL’s biggest celebrity fans for many seasons. Her husband, Mike Fisher, has played for the Preds since the 2010-11 season.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
