Carrie Underwood Rips ‘Insanely Awful’ Penguins-Predators Officiating

Carrie Underwood is a huge Nashville Predators fan, and it doesn’t seem like she approves of how the Western Conference champions are being treated by the referees in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The country music star took her frustration to Twitter on Wednesday night.

This game is being called so insanely awful, I can't even… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

She also was surprised the Predators didn’t get a power play on a particularly close call in the second period.

How was that not a penalty?! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

Underwood has been one of the NHL’s biggest celebrity fans for many seasons. Her husband, Mike Fisher, has played for the Preds since the 2010-11 season.

