Cavs’ LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan’s NBA Playoff Scoring Record

BOSTON — LeBron James broke one of Michael Jordan’s prestigious NBA playoff records Thursday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward passed Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in postseason history. James entered Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics 28 points shy of tying Jordan.

James broke the record in the fourth quarter with a 3-point shot, giving him 5,989 career playoff points — one more than Jordan.

Jordan needed 179 playoff games to score 5,987 points. Thursday night’s matcup in Boston was the 212th game of James’ postseason career.

MJ still holds the playoff record for points per game (33.3). James currently stands at 28.2 points per game.

The Cavs superstar is just 32 years old and shows no signs of wearing down in his 13th professional season. He could increase his playoff scoring record quite a bit before retiring.

