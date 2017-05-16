Celtics Preparing For Well-Rested Cavaliers In Eastern Conference Final Matchup

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will play against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals starting on Wednesday night.

The Celtics will have one day of rest compared to the well-rested Cavaliers who have not played a game since May 7th after sweeping the Toronto Raptors.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt caught up with some of the Celtics ahead of game one, and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images