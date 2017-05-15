Chiefs Draft Pick Patrick Mahomes II Robbed At Gunpoint In Texas

Share this:

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was involved in a frightening incident Friday night in his home state of Texas.

Mahomes and three others were robbed at gunpoint after exiting a car outside a residence in Smith County, Texas, according to the Smith County Sherriff’s Office.

“As the suspect approached the victims, he was seen gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release, via KMBC-TV. “The suspect then demanded property from the victims. The suspect fled the location in his vehicle.”

Thankfully for Mahomes & Co., none of the robbery victims were injured in the altercation, and police later located and arrested the alleged perpetrators, 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson.

The report did not specify what Pinkerton and Johnson allegedly stole, but it did say those items were recovered.

Mahomes, who played his college ball at Texas Tech, was the second quarterback selected in the 2017 NFL Draft last month, with the Chiefs trading up from No. 27 to pick him 10th overall.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images