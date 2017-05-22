Cleveland Website Posted NBA Finals Schedule Before East Finals Started

Share this:

The Cavaliers have their eyes set on returning to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive season, and it appears one Cleveland website thinks there’s a good chance of that happening.

Mere hours before Game 1 of the Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference finals series with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland.com published an article detailing the NBA Finals schedule.

While the Cavs were heavy favorites entering their series with the Celtics, Cleveland.com might have gotten a little ahead of itself by prematurely looking ahead to the championship round.

Cleveland looked well on its way to a sweep after two blowout victories to start the series, but the Celtics’ thrilling comeback win in Game 3 provided Boston with new life.

And if the C’s can somehow even the series with a win in Game 4, Cleveland.com might start to regret their bold decision.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentosk/USA TODAY Sports Images