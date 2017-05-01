Controversial ‘Mario Kart’ Features Help Young Stroke Victim Finally Play

Share this:

If you’ve played “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” you might’ve noticed a couple of new editions to the franchise: Smart Steering and Auto-accelerate. The features are intended to help ease “Mario Kart” newcomers into the series’ fast-pace play, but have been controversial among long-time fans, as turning them off isn’t very straightforward.

The features, though, have made playing “Mario Kart” possible for one four-year-old girl, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to do so.

Molly, who suffered a stroke shortly after she was born, lacks the coordination necessary to steer and accelerate at the same time in “Mario Kart,” according to a post to Reddit on Saturday by her father, Keith. But the new features, which essentially help the Kart drive itself and prevent it from falling off a course, make it possible for Molly to finally play “Mario Kart” with her family.

“Thanks to Mario Kart’s new Auto Drive feature, she can now steer with her left hand and let the game drive for her or vice versa,” Keith said in the post. “I’m sure this feature will be an annoyance to many, but for my daughter, who would otherwise not really be able to participate, it is the best feature ever added to a Mario Kart game.

“She is currently sitting in my living with my other 2 kids and my wife and all of them are playing Mario Kart and laughing their heads off. This is truly a day I won’t forget thanks to Nintendo.”

Regardless of what you think about Smart Steering or Auto-accelerate, it’s hard to argue against their existence when you learn of a story like this.

Personally, neither these features, nor a troublesome online mode, were enough to dissuade us from giving “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” a largely positive review.

