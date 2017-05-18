Cubs Fan Dies After Falling Over Wrigley Field Railing Following Game

Share this:

Richard E. Garrity, a 42-year-old Illinois man, died Wednesday after falling over a railing at Wrigley Field after a Chicago Cubs game.

USA TODAY reports Garrity fell over the railing after the Cubs’ game Tuesday night the Cincinnati Reds. Garrity, according to the report, fell on his head and was then rushed to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon.

“The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time,” the Cubs said in a statement.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but the Chicago Tribune reported Garrity was at the game as part of a work outing with colleagues. Garrity’s wife also attended the game with him but apparently wasn’t with him when he fell.

Garrity’s father, Richard Garrity Sr., was babysitting the couple’s two children for the night.

“He was a great guy, everyone loved him,” Garrity told the Tribune. “When he walked in a room, there were no strangers.”

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images