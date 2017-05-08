DeMar DeRozan: If Raptors Had LeBron James, We Would Have Beaten Cavs

Share this:

The Toronto Raptors were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. But Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan believes his team was one player away from taking down the defending NBA champions.

Well, one really, really good player.

After Toronto’s season-ending loss to Cleveland on Sunday, DeRozan told reporters the series would have panned out differently if LeBron played for the Raptors.

“If we had LeBron on our team, too, we would have won,” DeRozan said, as transcribed by FOX Sports.

DeRozan really isn’t going out on much of a limb with this statement. James is one of the best players in basketball history, capable of bringing any team to new heights.

We have a feeling every NBA team wishes it had a player of “King James'” caliber.

