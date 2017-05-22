Dining Playbook: Where the Locals Eat: Publico Street Bistro & Garden

Share this:

Tweet







We sent Influencer @CaughtInSouthie to check out the new Publico Street Bistro and Garden in South Boston. Check out what she had to say, below!

As soon as you enter Publico, the first thing you notice is the vibe. It pulsates with energy from its chic decor to its warm and friendly staff.

The dining room is stylish yet cozy with just 50 seats featuring soft leather banquets and beautiful artwork. The impressive vine-draped atrium, secret oasis complete with fire pits, and bar and lounge seating is sure to be a hot spot this summer.

The menu at Publico offers globally inspired food featuring starters like empanadas, tacos, and pizzettas; small shareable plates of steamed mussels, ceviche, and larger plates like steak frites, and mahi mahi. Publico’s cocktail menu is also imaginative with such gems as the French Ninja – a refreshing combination of Suntory Toki whiskey and calvados.

The rib-eye tartare tacos were delicious. The tortilla was crunchy, the filling was tender and tasty. The Mais Crepes were cooked to perfection and filled with a velvety, warm corn mousse and served with a fresh avocado and green tomato relish which helped bring out the flavor of the mousse.

The ceviche was fresh and flavorful and a hearty portion was served filled with fish, shrimp and cucumber – served with fried plantains.

Last but not least the Whipped Fresh Cheese. Made in house with milk, and whipped with honey and vanilla, served with citrus, toffee crumble, and maple caramel and topped with thyme.

In the ever changing landscape of the South Boston restaurant scene, Publico is a welcomed addition and is sure to be a neighborhood favorite.