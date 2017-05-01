Dining Playbook: Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Boston

Share this:

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday commemorating the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage…usually a day that includes margaritas and a taco or two. Here are a few of Dining Playbook’s favorite places to get your Cinco fix.

Can't think of a better duo than Tex & Mex😍 And can't think of a better place to get it than Border Cafe🌵🌮 #boston #bostonfoodbabes A post shared by Boston Food Babes (@bostonfoodbabes) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Border Cafe

Chances are, you’ve been to one of the Border Cafe locations, probably multiple times too. The first location opened in Harvard Square in 1987 and they’ve been pumping out great food ever since. Border Cafe uses the perfect combination of Mexican and Cajun flavors that make this restaurant familiar, yet exotic. So on May 5th, head to one of the several Massachusetts locations and grab a corn and black bean empanada.

Border Cafe: 32 Church St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Getting ready for Mexico a little early 😜 • Comiendo mi favorita comida… quesadillas y guacamole! 🌮🍹#nomnomnom #mexicanfood #yummy #bostonblogger A post shared by Rachel // La Mariposa (@rachelmurr) on May 9, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

Papagayo

If you’re looking for some tequila on this Cinco de Mayo, Papagayo is the place to go. With more than 180 tequilas available, your options are endless. Their mouth watering margaritas pair perfectly with the fresh, hand hacked guacamole. But be careful… the guac is addicting, so you’ll want to make sure you save room for tacos! We suggest the Trailer Park Tacos, made with crispy chicken, chili con queso, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Papagayo: 331 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA 02145

Can this be breakfast everyday? #swordfish #tacos #avocado #mango #zucchini #cabernetsauvignon #wine #brunch A post shared by Brendan Saur (@bsaur7) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar and Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar

This year, Lolita and Loco are teaming up for a great cause. On May 5th, the two restaurants will host Boston’s first Cinco de Mayo Lucha Libre event. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., head to City Hall Plaza and chow down on tacos, street corn, margaritas, sangria and more, all to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Enjoy a margarita while donating to a great cause!

Cinco de Mayo Lucha Libre: City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02201

Prepping a Burrito de Mayo special for @lowerdepthsbos: a Fundito Beef Burrito with grass-fed beef, jalapeño, jicama, spring onion salsa, and fundito cheese sauce. #bosfood #bosfeed #bostonchefs A post shared by Brian Poe (@bpoelite) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Poe’s Taco Room at Lower Depths

Chef Brian Poe is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering up the “Burrito de Mayo” special. For $15, grab a Fundito Beef Burrito plus one of their Mexican-style beers. What’s in the burrito? Grass-fed beef, jalapenos, jicama, spring onion salsa and a creamy fundito cheese sauce. Can you say ‘yum’?

Poe’s Taco Room at Lower Depths: 476 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA