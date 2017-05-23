Fan Creates Awesome Livery Based On Fernando Alonso’s Indy 500 Helmet

Share this:

Tweet







The McLaren-Honda-Andretti that Fernando Alonso will drive in the Indianapolis 500 certainly is striking, but a Formula One fan designed a color scheme that arguably looks even better.

To compliment his No. 29’s retro Tarocco Orange livery, Alonso revealed he will sport a retro-inspired matte black helmet design during the Indy 500. Now, Tim Holmes Design used the Spaniard’s one-off helmet as inspiration for an IndyCar livery.

Although Holmes’ design can’t trace its roots to McLaren’s past Indy 500 attempts like the one he’ll race with on May 28, we still think it gives the actual paint scheme a run for its money. Especially considering how seamlessly he incorporated the the red, orange and blue color band into the 2018-spec IndyCar’s lines.

We couldn’t also help but notice this was Holmes’ first foray into creating IndyCar liveries. He typically only renders F1 cars, such as Tom Brady and Taylor Swift-themed racers.

His decision to try designing an American open wheel car speaks to the magnitude of Alonso’s Indy 500 bid, and how much attention he’s bringing to the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images