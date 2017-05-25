Fernando Alonso, Alexander Rossi Face Off In ‘Forza’ Ahead Of Indy 500

Share this:

Fernando Alonso will look to emulate Alexander Rossi on Sunday by winning the Indianapolis 500 on his first attempt. But before the two Andretti Autosport teammates take to the track in real-life, they squared off in the digital world.

Road & Track recently had Alonso and Rossi drive 10 laps of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in “Forza Motorsport 6” to see which of the racers would have bragging rights heading into the race. Okay, not really.

Since Rossi is the defending Indy 500 champion, he will hold those rights no matter what. But that doesn’t mean Alonso was going to let him off the hook by not racing hard– or fair.

Alonso better hope he has a better race Sunday, because blocking like that in the real world probably won’t end well.