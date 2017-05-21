Fernando Alonso Puts On Impressive Performance In Indy 500 Qualifying

Share this:

The ultimate test won’t come until May 28, but Fernando Alonso is doing a lot to prove his bid for the Indianapolis 500 is worthy of the hype.

Over four laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, the Formula One regular posted an average speed of 230.034 mph, good for seventh best. Alonso now will drive in Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout with the Indy 500 pole on the line.

After his successful run, Alonso expressed optimism for winning the pole, while acknowledging competition will be steep.

“I think we need to see, Alonso said, via NBC Sports. “I think everyone will pick up speed tomorrow after today’s run.

“We will tune a little bit the car and try to get it a bit more competitive tomorrow. But when I close the visor, you have to be sure I will go for it.”

Given how rare it’s become for an F1 champion to make the jump to the Indy 500, Alonso’s bid on the bricks has generated a ton of buzz. But with every passing day, the Spaniard is proving he’s up for the challenge.

