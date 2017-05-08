Fernando Alonso Wanted Mark Webber To Unretire To Race In Indy 500

Share this:

Although Fernando Alonso’s upcoming Indianapolis 500 bid has caught the entire racing world by surprise, if he’d had things his way, the news of his entry wouldn’t even be the biggest bombshell surrounding the historic race.

Former Formula One driver and 2015 World Endurance Championship driver’s champion Mark Webber recently revealed Alonso wanted the Aussie to join him in taking on the American leg of the triple crown, according to NBC Sports. Both drivers have Monaco Grand Prix victories, but unlike Alonso, Webber already has attempted two of the three races that comprise the triple crown.

Webber has run in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on four occasions — one with Mercedes-Benz in 1998 and three with Porsche from 2014 to 2016 — with a P2 finish in 2015 being the closest he’s come to winning. Had he won Le Mans, Webber, rather than Alonso, currently would be pegged as the most likely candidate to win the triple crown.