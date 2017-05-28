Fernando Alonso’s Strong Indy 500 Debut Ends With Blown Honda Engine

Share this:

Fernando Alonso’s troubles in Formula One apparently followed him to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The driver, who ran in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 in part to escape Honda’s unreliable F1 power unit, saw his bid on the bricks end with a sound he’s become all too familiar with. With just 20 laps remaining, the Honda engine in Alonso’s No. 29 blew, ending the Spaniard’s Indy 500 debut in anticlimactic fashion.

The blown engine will steal the headlines, but it shouldn’t diminish what was an impressive IndyCar debut for the two-time F1 champion.

Residing in the top ten at the time of the failure, Alonso actually led much of Sunday’s race after starting P5. After the incident, he was understandably upset.

If there’s a silver lining, though, it’s that coming so close to victory hopefully will persuade Alonso to return to Indy for years ago come.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images