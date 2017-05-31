‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Claims He Was Robbed In World’s Strongest Man Competition

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re familiar with “Game of Thrones” character Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, then you can guess that he’s probably one of the largest, strongest men in the world. However, he’s not the strongest man, and he’s not too thrilled about that.

Icelandic actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is enormous, coming in at 6-foot-9 and 416 pounds, and has won Iceland’s Strongest Man competition every year since 2011 and was crowned Europe’s Strongest Man in 2017. However, Björnsson finished just shy of first place in the World’s Strongest Man competition in Botswana on Sunday because of what he believes was a referee mistake.

Really proud of my effort in the Viking Press at The Worlds Strongest Man. I completed 15 reps but the referee took the last rep away from me. They say I double dipped. This would have been equal first place with Eddie Hall, which would have scored me one point higher. I know it's only one point, but sometimes one point can change the game completely. Strongman fans out there what do you think? 🤔 A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on May 28, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

While we admittedly aren’t the best judges of the Viking Press, we’ll go ahead and say if Björnsson wants to call himself the World’s Strongest Man, not too many people will be willing to challenge him.

Eddie Hall, a Brit whom Björnsson beat in Europe’s Strongest Man event, was named the winner.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images