Guys From Dude Perfect Drift Ford Fiesta, Go-Karts In Stunt Drive Battle

When people think of stunts, they usually think of Evil Knievel sending his motorcycle over fountains in Las Vegas. The guys at Dude Perfect, though, do things a little differently.

The bros uploaded a video Monday to their popular YouTube channel showcasing the dudes’ version of a stunt-drive battle. Whether it’s drifting a Ford Fiesta into a parking spot or navigating makeshift go-karts through obstacle courses, these guys sure know how to spend a day at the office.

While the parallel-park and cardboard-cutout challenges seemed reasonably fair, we’re calling shenanigans on the final kart race. We’re not saying the course has to look like Talladega Superspeedway, but at least leave a little room for passing.

Personally, we’re more fond of airborne stunts where the risk of danger is cranked to another level, but this battle still looks like a ton of fun.