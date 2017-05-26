Here’s How Corners At Monaco Got Names Like La Rascasse, Anthony Noghes

Share this:

The Formula One Monaco Grand Prix is one of, if not the most historic race in all of motorsports. Everything about the race is rich with tradition, much of which can be revealed by its corners.

Viewers who watch the event in Monte Carlo on May 28 will notice corners aren’t given generic names such as Turn 1 and Turn 2. Instead, these turns are labeled after different aspects of the race and the city’s long histories.

Te help you avoid confusion if and when you hear “Hamilton comes hard around Antony Noghes,” here’s the history behind some of Monaco’s famous corners:

Beau Rivage

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Coming out of Sainte Devote, drivers ascend up the hill known as Beau Rivage, which is French for “beautiful coastline.” The name is pretty self explanatory, and entirely fitting.

Casino

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Another name that’s rather self explanatory, this turn is named after the casino located at the back. What’s interesting, though, is Monacoians aren’t allowed to gamble at the venues, but luxurious visitors — of which there are plenty — are free to make it rain.

Grand Hotel Hairpin

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

The slowest corner on the F1 calander, the Grand Hotel Hairpin — sometimes called Fairmont Hairpin — is one of the more iconic parts of the race. It’s named after the nearby Fairmont Monte Carlo hotel, although previously it was labeled after a station, which the hotel replaced.

Portier

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Most people assume this turn is named after the picturesque port, which can be seen once driver’s exit the corner. But Portier actually refers to an area of Monaco that is named after a Catholic order.

Tunnel

Photo via Renault Sports F1 Team

Naming this turn likely didn’t take very long. It’s fascinating, though, that amid all of Montel Carlo’s fantastic scenery, one of the most distinguishable visuals of the race is provided by an area that features very little light.

Tabac

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Sandwiched between rows of yachts and legions of fans, this corner provides this race’s arguably most lasting images. The turn isn’t named after any of the glamour and pageantry, though, but rather a tobacco shop that used to be on the outside.

Swimming Pool Chicane

Photo via Renault Sports F1 Team

Until 1973, this area of the course was a straight shot. But that year, a municipal swimming pool was constructed, necessitating the addition of two new corners.

La Rascasse

Photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas

This turn is named after the up-scale restaurant it wraps around. But the establishment used to be an old fisherman’s bar, which is much cooler.

Anthony Noghes

Photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas

Named after the founder of the Monaco Grand Prix, this is the final turn of the race, and also is located right next to pit row. The site of many triumphs (and even more heartbreaks), Anthony Noghes sets drivers up for the race’s final straightaway.

