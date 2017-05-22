Indy 500 Fast Lap: Commentator Breaks Down Brickyard On iRacing

Share this:

Throughout the 2017 racing season, NESN Fuel will partner with iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, to bring you in-depth walk-throughs of some of the well-known speedways and courses on the calendar. This week, Joe Peak, lead commentator for the Global Sim Racing Channel, shows you the ins and outs of a lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite looking similar to most racing ovals from above, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is anything but your typical race track. With each turn offering uniquely different challenges, IMS serves as a proving ground for drivers on any circuit — particularly those who like to crossover.

All bets are off when the green flag waves at the famous 2 1/2-mile oval, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways for drivers to find advantages.

The Brickyard also presents challenges to sim racers, something Global Sim Racing Channel commentator Joe Peak has witnessed first-hand. Having watched sim racers tackle IMS many times throughout his four-plus years in the digital booth, Peak knows all too well what makes the speedway so difficult.

Ride along with him in the video above.