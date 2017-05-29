Indy 500’s Viewership In Spain Blows F1 Monaco Grand Prix Out Of Water

Share this:

For almost a month we’ve been talking about how much hype Fernando Alonso brought to this year’s Indianapolis 500. However, he might have brought even more attention to the race than we thought.

Most people assume only Americans watch IndyCar, but Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 500 averaged 443,000 viewers in Alonso’s home country of Spain, according to SportsBusiness Journal’s Adam Stern.

For perspective, the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, which Alonso skipped to race in Indy, had roughly half as many viewers.

Via @f1broadcasting, #Indy500 averaged 443K viewers in Spain on @movistar_es, while @F1's Monaco Grand Prix got 212K on a Movistar channel. — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 29, 2017

The complete United States ratings for the race aren’t out yet, but judging by how many people tuned in for his rookie shakedown at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we expect them to be similarly impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images