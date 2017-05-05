Kelly Oubre Jr. Goes Crazy, Gets Ejected For Shoving Kelly Olynyk In Game 3

Share this:

There’s no love lost between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, and that was made evident Thursday night in the second quarter of Game 3 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

After Kelly Olynyk laid a hard screen on Kelly Oubre Jr., the Wizards forward chased after Olynyk and hit the Celtics forward with a forearm shove to the chest.

Wizards' Kelly Oubre crushes Celtics' Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/1KZ62aj71K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2017

Oubre was issued a Flagrant 2 foul for his outburst and was ejected from the contest.

And just minutes before the Oubre-Olynyk scrum, Jonas Jerebko and Ian Mahinmi were forcibly separated after the two players mixed it up underneath the basket.

Double technical on Jonas Jerebko and Ian Mahinmi pic.twitter.com/EagEJjQBoh — Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) May 5, 2017

There certainly isn’t a lack of physicality at the Verizon Center.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images