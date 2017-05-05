Kelly Oubre Jr. Goes Crazy, Gets Ejected For Shoving Kelly Olynyk In Game 3

There’s no love lost between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, and that was made evident Thursday night in the second quarter of Game 3 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
After Kelly Olynyk laid a hard screen on Kelly Oubre Jr., the Wizards forward chased after Olynyk and hit the Celtics forward with a forearm shove to the chest.
Oubre was issued a Flagrant 2 foul for his outburst and was ejected from the contest.
And just minutes before the Oubre-Olynyk scrum, Jonas Jerebko and Ian Mahinmi were forcibly separated after the two players mixed it up underneath the basket.
There certainly isn’t a lack of physicality at the Verizon Center.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP