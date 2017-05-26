Khloe Kardashian On ‘Curse’: ‘Only Stupid People Believe Stupid Rumors’

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re a believer in the “Kardashian Curse,” Khloe has a message for you.

The Kardashians are no strangers to the tabloids, including when it comes to their links to NBA players. Khloe, who is dating Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson, reportedly wants to get married. But, considering how things went with Lamar Odom, LeBron James and the Cavs reportedly are against them tying the knot.

This latest rumor all goes back to the supposed “Kardashian Curse,” which has “claimed” NBA players such as Odom, Kris Humphries and James Harden.

You can find a full recap of the reported Kardashian drama in the link in the tweet below, which garnered a lot of social media reaction, including from someone who mentioned the curse.

Khloe Kardashian really, really wants to marry Tristan Thompson, but LeBron and the Cavs reportedly are against it.https://t.co/8pxKO3hxXF pic.twitter.com/i3811p3AqP — NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2017

Nah fam @khloekardashian we good on yalls curse https://t.co/ipz0DQISf6 — QUAVO HENDRIX 🕊 (@JustinMarkell) May 24, 2017

And that’s when Khloe took the opportunity to respond.

@JustinMarkell Only stupid people believe stupid rumors. Please don't give me that much power. Lol fool that you are — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 24, 2017

Curse? What curse?

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t Refinery 29