Kristaps Porzingis’ Deleted Tweet About Clippers Fuels NBA Trade Rumors

People take tweets from NBA players way too seriously, and that’s why Kristaps Porzingis now-deleted tweet on the Los Angeles Clippers fueled trade rumors.

The tweet was sent Saturday but wasn’t live for long.

The “my account was hacked” excuse is pretty common, and it wasn’t surprising to see Porzingis use it.

I was hacked last night and a post was made from my account. I have alerted twitter and they are looking into the incident. — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

The Latvian star also explained that he doesn’t use the emojis that were found in the deleted tweet.

I would never tweet something like that. I dont even use that emoji smiley face. Cmon B 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EXmtej5qzn — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

Porzingis probably doesn’t want to leave the Knicks, although no one could blame him if he does. The Knicks are among the most dysfunctional franchises in sports, and nothing they’ve done over the last 15 years should convince fans and players otherwise.

Drafting Porzingis with the fourth overall pick in 2015 was a rare smart decision by New York’s front office. He averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season — his second as a pro. The Knicks would be foolish to consider trading him unless a team makes an offer New York simply cannot refuse.

