Kyrie Irving Taunts Isaiah Thomas During Cavaliers’ Game 1 Victory

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated Game 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, and Kyrie Irving had no problem rubbing it in their face.

Thomas and Cavs center Tristan Thompson got into a heated exchange during the third quarter, and even though the two were separated, Irving felt the need to remind Thomas about the beating the Celtics were receiving.

Irving starts clapping in front of the Celtics’ All-Star and tells Thomas to check the scoreboard.

Things getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/VCXQkDnCIQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2017

Personally, we love a little gamesmanship.

The Cavaliers took Game 1 at TD Garden by a score of 117-104.

