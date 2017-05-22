Celtics Legend Luigi Datome Chops Signature Man Bun To Celebrate Euroleague Title

Share this:

A few hours before the Boston Celtics stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night, a former Celtic celebrated a monumental victory of his own.

And boy, what a celebration it was.

After Fenerbahce Istanbul defeated Olympiacos Piraeus to win its first-ever Euroleague championship, forward Luigi Datome commemorated the moment by allowing teammate Pero Antic (formerly of the Atlanta Hawks) to give him an on-court haircut.

Note the scream of “Ahhh, no!” from an unseen observer as Datome’s signature man bun meets its demise.

Datome’s distictive hairstyle was part of what made him a cult hero in Boston during the 2014-15 NBA season. Acquired from the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline, he quickly became a Celtics fan favorite, taking the court to chants of “Gigi, Gigi” during the team’s unexpected run to the 2015 playoffs.

Wearing a number (70) seldom seen on a basketball court, Datome scored in double figures in five of the 22 games he played for the Celtics, including a 22-point effort in the 2014-15 regular-season finale.

And, if you can believe it, he had the ball in his hands with Boston down six in the final minute of its first-round series against the Cavs. His 3-pointer missed the mark, however, and Cleveland went on to win 101-93 to sweep the upstart C’s out of the playoffs.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge made a point Sunday to congratulate Datome on his Euroleague title.

Datome scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in Fenerbahce’s 80-64 victory, with 10 of those points coming in the second half.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images