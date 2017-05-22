Marcus Smart’s Career Night Lifts Celtics To Thrilling Game 3 Win Over Cavs

Share this:

Marcus Smart has developed the reputation of being a pesky role player, but the tenacious guard played like a bonafide superstar on Sunday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Thanks in large part to a dazzling 27-point performance from Smart, the Boston Celtics were able to pick up a 111-108 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

One of the biggest knocks on Smart is his shooting, specifically from deep. The Celtics guard has struggled from beyond the arc his entire career, as he’s a 29 percent shooter from 3-point land.

But Smart’s shooting woes were nowhere to be found in Game 3, as he converted on seven of 10 3-point shot attempts, including three in the third quarter which helped the Celtics ignite a rally and chip away at a 21-point deficit.

Smart’s performance was especially big for Boston considering the circumstances. The Celtics will be without Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the postseason as the star guard re-aggravated a nagging hip injury in Game 2. Smart knew his team needed a spark, and he accredited his offensive explosion to the support of his teammates.

"The key for us is just fighting back. We wanted to chip away…" Avery Bradley & Marcus Smart w/ @daldridgetnt after Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/Mij0tSDwCU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2017

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided Smart an opportunity by implementing him into the starting lineup in Thomas’ absence. Smart has earned his minutes in this series, and Stevens seemed to know that he’d have a special night.

“When it’s a big moment, you know that kid is going to rise to the occasion,” Stevens said of Smart. “He always has.”

And while Stevens knew Smart would come up big, Smart himself might have been a little surprised by his performance. The guard told CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely that he hasn’t had that strong of a 3-point performance in quite some time.

.@Celtics Marcus Smart told me he hadn't hit that many 3's since college when he had 39 pts and made 6 3's. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) May 22, 2017

Not only was Smart red-hot offensively, he also was strong on the defensive end. He picked up two steals in the contest, and his relentless defense noticeably affected the Cavaliers. Smart and the Celtics were especially strong on defense down the stretch, as they kept LeBron James scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics’ effort and desire was evidenced in the second half of Game 3, as they simply outworked Cleveland to muscle out the comeback victory. Boston’s chances of winning weren’t very high entering Sunday, but Smart and his teammates prided themselves on maintaining their work ethic.

“We just told each other that no matter what happens, we’ve got to be the hardest-playing team,” Smart said.

You can’t expect this strong of an offensive performance from Smart every night, but Game 3 showcased what his game his all about. His energy and drive provide the Celtics with a spark that can lift the team when its down.

The C’s were down in Game 3, but Smart’s will helped Boston get back in a series that most people had already counted it out of.

