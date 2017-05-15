NASCAR Fans Get ‘Rowdy,’ Rip Kyle Busch For Driving In Truck Series

NASCAR’s National series are intended to help young, up-and-coming drivers develop their skills with hopes of one day making the jump to the highest level. It might be hard these drivers to have success, though, if one of the top racers on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is always coming down to hog victory lane.
We’re talking, of course, about Kyle Busch.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has no wins on the Cup level this season, but has taken a checkered flag in the both Xfinity Series and, after his performance at Kansas Speedway on Friday, the Camping World Truck Series.
But Busch’s victory in the Toyota Tundra 250 didn’t exactly sit well with some of NASCAR’s loyal followers. They, like Talladega Superspeedway, appear to be fed up with “Rowdy’s” behavior on race weekends.
Those are some pretty aggressive tweets. However, they don’t hold a candle to this haymaker:
Personally, we don’t have an issue with Busch racing as often as he can, as no driver knows how long their career will last, especially with what we know today about head injuries.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
