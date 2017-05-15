NASCAR Fans Get ‘Rowdy,’ Rip Kyle Busch For Driving In Truck Series

Share this:

NASCAR’s National series are intended to help young, up-and-coming drivers develop their skills with hopes of one day making the jump to the highest level. It might be hard these drivers to have success, though, if one of the top racers on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is always coming down to hog victory lane.

We’re talking, of course, about Kyle Busch.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has no wins on the Cup level this season, but has taken a checkered flag in the both Xfinity Series and, after his performance at Kansas Speedway on Friday, the Camping World Truck Series.

But Busch’s victory in the Toyota Tundra 250 didn’t exactly sit well with some of NASCAR’s loyal followers. They, like Talladega Superspeedway, appear to be fed up with “Rowdy’s” behavior on race weekends.

@mmschocolate @KyleBusch @NASCAR no Big deal on ur win, ur playing with the 20 year olds, stealing points, and wins, LOSER!!! — t welch (@motmot06) May 13, 2017

@DavidWilsonTRD @Team_Onion @KyleBusch @KBMteam @kansasspeedway Can't win with the big boys, has to make excuses as to why he lost and go beat the up and coming kids to feel good — Bob H (@HazmedBob) May 13, 2017

@NASCAR_Trucks @KyleBusch Why is @KyleBusch even racing tonight? 🙄🙄 what a joke dude. Can't wait to get to a real race track, for what, an ego boost racing trucks? — Josh Davis (@BladeLOL) May 13, 2017

@jeff_gluck Feel good story Kyle Busch. Seriously get this ego idiot out of this series — Stephen (@racecrazy) May 13, 2017

Those are some pretty aggressive tweets. However, they don’t hold a candle to this haymaker:

@KyleBusch winning in the truck series and @XFINITYRacing is like Derek Jeter winning a t-ball game. #suchanaccomplishment #NASCARcasm — Stephen Harrell (@3dalesrfan3) May 13, 2017

Personally, we don’t have an issue with Busch racing as often as he can, as no driver knows how long their career will last, especially with what we know today about head injuries.

H/T: For The Win

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images