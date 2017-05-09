Talladega Takes Shot At Kyle Busch In Response To His Post-Race Comment

Share this:

Tweet







Kyle Busch is well-known for making snarky comments after a race in which things don’t go his way. But a lesser-known secret of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is that Talladega Superspeedway can dish out underhanded jabs too.

Busch nearly won Sunday at Talladega, but was passed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the last lap. After the race, though, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver didn’t cite Stenhouse’s stellar drive as the reason he finished second, instead placing blame on the 2.666-mile oval, according to FOX Sports.

“We did all we could here today and it’s all circumstantial on how you win these things,” Busch said. “Unfortunately our circumstances didn’t quite go our way, but we go to a real race track next week and we’ll try to win there.”

The folks in charge of Talladega’s Twitter account clearly didn’t appreciate Busch’s comments. The track posted a tweet Monday taking a subtle shot at Busch for claiming it wasn’t a “real track.”

Everything's great at Talladega! Thank you, fans! We had a REAL good time with all of you! #GEICO500 pic.twitter.com/a0JBzmEQfx — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) May 8, 2017

Even if Busch didn’t pick up on the track’s remark, his fellow racers did. Front Row Motorsports driver Landon Cassill replied Tuesday, offering support for the famed oval.

It's because you're a real track too https://t.co/B6yvLDLdal — landon cassill (@landoncassill) May 9, 2017

Talladega Superspeedway apparently has plenty of sass up its sleave, because Cassill’s tweet prompted it to give an even more sarcastic response.

@landoncassill Had to go out and touch the surface to double check this morning. — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) May 9, 2017

So far this year, “Rowdy” has taken aim at everyone from Goodyear, to Joey Logano and even Stenhouse in his interviews. However, by hitting back like it did, Talladega likely made it clear to Busch it’s not to be messed with.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR