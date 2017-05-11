NASCAR Penalizes No. 43 Team For LIS Inspection, Substance Abuse Violations

Share this:

Aric Amirola crossed the line fourth in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but he won’t get to hang onto the points he received for that result.

NASCAR announced Monday that Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 team had been issued points penalties, suspension and fine for failing post-race inspections after the Geico 500, according to Motorsport.com. In addition, one crew member, Red Ferguson, was suspended indefinitely for violating the series’ substance abuse policy.

The team was docked 35 driver and owner points after the Laser Inspection System (LIS) revealed the No. 43 Ford Fusion exceeded the maximum amount of rear-wheel steer allotted under the rules. Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer also has been fined $65,000 and suspended for the next three points-paying races.

“We accept NASCAR’s decision and will continue to work to get the most out of our race cars every week while maintaining the NASCAR rulebook. We look forward to Kansas this weekend,” RPM’s director of competition, Philippe Lopez said in a statement, via Motorsport.com.

Amirola was sitting 17th in the standings following his fourth-place at Talladega, but his encumbered finish drops his points total to 187, relegating him to 20th.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images