Nationals’ Bryce Harper Makes MLB History With Contract For 2018 Season

Share this:

Tweet







Bryce Harper just got a little wealthier.

The 2015 National League MVP and the Washington Nationals agreed to a contract worth $21.625 million for the 2018 season, Harper’s final arbitration-eligible year, the team announced Saturday. Harper also can earn an extra $1 million if he wins MVP during the 2018 season.

This, of course, doesn’t change the status of Harper’s future. The star outfielder still will be a free agent after the 2018 season, and will be looking for a massive contract as he enters the prime of his career.

And Harper made a little history with his deal.

Harper deal is largest 1-yr deal fir arb eligible player in history. On top of the $21.65M he gets $1M if he's MVP. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 13, 2017

Harper is making $13.625 million this season, and his hitting.372 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. His batting average is the second best in Major League Baseball behind teammate Ryan Zimmerman.

We can only imagine how big Harper’s next contract will be.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images