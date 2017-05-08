Nene Injury: Houston Rockets Center To Miss Remainder Of NBA Playoffs

Share this:

The Houston Rockets’ Game 4 win over the San Antonio Spurs came at a price.

The Rockets announced Monday, one day after defeating the Spurs 125-104 to even the teams’ best-of-seven playoff series at two games apiece, that center Nene will miss the rest of the NBA postseason with a left adductor tear.

Nene suffered the injury in the first quarter Sunday, forcing him to exit the contest after playing just 1 minute, 43 seconds. He averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game over nine playoff games for the Rockets after averaging 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game over 67 regular-season games.

The Rockets announced Monday that their medical staff still is reviewing treatment options for the 34-year-old big man, but regardless, his season is over, which is a tough blow for Houston’s frontcourt.

