Nintendo Reportedly Bringing ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ To Smartphones

Still riding the wave of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s” enormous success, Nintendo is looking to bring Link and the kingdom of Hyrule to a platform neither have seen before.

The company is developing a mobile “Zelda” game to be played on smartphones, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Not much is known about the game, other than it will follow an Animal Crossing app in the second half of 2017, and that Nintendo is developing it with DeNA, the company’s mobile gaming partner.

Nintendo’s previous smartphone releases are Miitomo, Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run. If a ‘Zelda’ title eventually is released, though, it would effectively eliminate any remaining notions that Nintendo isn’t serious about getting into the mobile gaming market.

“Breath of the Wild,” the most recent “Zelda” game, still is wowing critics and gamers alike. And although we love the game, it gives us plenty of reasons to be fearful of where Nintendo is taking the franchise in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo