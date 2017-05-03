Noah Syndergaard Injury: Mets Ace Reportedly Out At Least Three Months

Share this:

If the New York Mets want to climb out of the National League East basement, they’ll need to do so without their best pitcher.

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to get a second opinion on a torn right lat muscle Thursday, but “initial impressions” are that the injury will sideline him for three months, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Wednesday. Sherman also noted that the three-month timetable was a “conservative estimate.”

That’s an unfortunate blow to the Mets, who placed Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list May 1. The 24-year-old right-hander was scratched from his start last Thursday but declined to undergo an MRI on Friday and was back on the mound Sunday. But Syndergaard’s decision proved to be foolhardy, as he was rocked for five runs in 1 1/3 innings while appearing to aggravate his lat injury.

The All-Star hurler has lost two straight starts and has a 1-2 record with a 3.29 ERA.

With Syndergaard expected to be out until at least August, the depleted Mets are running out of options on the mound. Steven Matz and Seth Lugo also are on the DL with significant injuries, and the team currently lists just four pitchers in its starting rotation. Zack Wheeler and Robert Gsellman will face added pressure at the bottom of the staff behind Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey, while New York might have to swing a trade for another arm or bring a pitcher up from the minors.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images