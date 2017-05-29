On Memorial Day, Remember These Athletes Who Were Killed In Action

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives while serving their country, and they include men and women from all walks of life.
Through the years, athletes have chosen to put their careers on hold to join the military, with some of them eventually going on to fight in wars overseas. Unfortunately, not all of them were lucky enough to return home with the rest of their comrades.
Most recently, former NFL safety Pat Tillman died in Afghanistan in 2004 due to friendly fire, but he’s far from the only athlete to make the ultimate sacrifice.
Here are some more names to remember Monday.
