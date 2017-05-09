Owner-Made Ad For 1996 Suzuki Vitara Puts Most Car Commercials To Shame

Share this:

People tend to romanticize their relationships with their cars, especially when they’re in the process of selling it. One owner of a 1996 Suzuki Vitara, though, has taken things to a whole new level.

Eugene Romanovsky recently posted a video to YouTube documenting all he and his for-sale Vitara have been though. It’s not difficult to see why he’s upset about losing the vehicle, as its 1.6-liter 96-horsepower engine has helped him successfully land on the Moon, travel through time, and outrun dinosaurs as well as post-apocalyptic psychopaths.

Now, some of the events depicted in this ad are a little tough to believe, but Suzkis are pretty awesome, so anything is possible.

Personally, we think certain automakers should take cues from Romanovsky on how to make a good car ad.