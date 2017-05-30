Paul Pierce Likens Kevin Durant To Kid Joining Bullies Who Beat Him Up

Share this:

Many people were critical of Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors in the offseason.

You can add Paul Pierce to that list.

Appearing on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday, Pierce compared Durant joining the already loaded Warriors to a kid teaming up with the neighborhood bullies after getting beaten up by them.

Paul Pierce compares Kevin Durant joining Warriors to a kid becoming friends with his bullies to avoid getting beat up. pic.twitter.com/00U8c5sTW0 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 30, 2017

Durant’s free-agent signing with Golden State was highly scrutinized following the 2016 NBA playoffs. Durant’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, held a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Warriors in the Western Conference finals. Golden State would make a miraculous comeback, though, winning the series in seven games en route to the NBA Finals.

In Durant’s defense, Pierce was part of a pretty successful superteam himself. While “The Truth” didn’t jump ship in his case, the additions of Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett vaulted the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008.

KD’s decision to join the Warriors already has been criticized ad nauseam, but it will be even more so if the “Dubs” don’t take care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year’s Finals.

