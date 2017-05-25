Penguins Vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 7 Online

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night for Game 7 of the Easter Conference final. The winner earns a berth to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final to play the Western Conference champion Nashville Predators.

The Senators are trying to win the East for the first time since 2007. They’ve never won the Stanley Cup. The Penguins are hoping to advance to the Cup Final in back-to-back seasons and ultimately become the first repeat champion since 1998.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Senators Game 7 online.

When: Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images