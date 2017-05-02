Rangers Vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators took a 2-0 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Rangers with a 6-5 double overtime win in Game 2 on Saturday.

After an extra day of rest, the series resumes Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. It’s pretty much a must-win Game 3 for the Rangers.

Here’s how to watch Rangers vs. Senators online.

When: Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images