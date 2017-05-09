Ray Allen Responds To Celtics Reunion Snub With Passive-Aggressive Photo

Share this:

Ray Allen and the Boston Celtics broke up years ago, but this soap opera still is alive and well.

Kevin Garnett held a Celtics reunion of sorts Monday night on his “Area 21” show that conspicuously didn’t include Allen. KG wasn’t shy about the reason for Allen’s exclusion, either: He, Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Rajon Rondo had a candid discussion about how they felt betrayed by Allen’s decision to leave for the Miami Heat in 2012.

On Tuesday morning, it was Allen’s turn to fire back. The retired sharpshooter posted a photo on his official Facebook page that could be unrelated but totally is related to the comments about him on Monday’s show.

If that’s not passive-aggressive, we don’t know what is.

Perkins said Monday he believes it’s on Allen to reach out to his former Celtics teammates and mend fences. But judging by the above photo, it appears Allen has no intentions of doing so in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images